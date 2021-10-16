Corona vaccinations: Flanders is a champ!

91.22% is the highest figure in the EU according to the most recent data from the European Centre for Disease Control. Only Ireland Malta come anywhere close.

Flanders also puts down a sterling performance when it comes to vaccinating over 12s. In Flanders 90.58% of over 12s are fully immunised – in all 5,256,328 people. A quarter of the 1.2 million people in the group of people with underlying immunity issues, the over 65s and care home residents have already received a booster or third jab.

Some 14 of the region’s 95 vaccination centres are closing or being merged, but at least one vaccination centre will remain operational in every first line health care zone. Vaccination centres remain open at least until the end of the year. They may stay open longer, if the High Council for Health approves booster jabs for the population at large. A decision is expected in November.