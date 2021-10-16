Embarkation tax short-haul flights: "20 euros on average"
Eva De Bleeker, the budget secretary, has explained that the new embarkation tax due on short air flights under 500 km will total no more than 20 euros on average.
The tax is being introduced as part of a package of measures to shore up next year’s Belgian budget. The tax is set to raise 30 million euros for Belgium’s state coffers. In coming weeks how exactly the tax will be calculated will be worked out. Business travellers may well have to pay a higher rate than people in economy.