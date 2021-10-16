Strike closes half of all Lidl stores

Sixty percent of Walloon stores are closed. In Flanders it’s forty percent.

Unions and management have been bickering about work pressure for three years now. In 2018 the management recruited extra staff, but the unions say these extra jobs are now being cut.

Bart Leybaert of the socialist union: “Pickets are not preventing staff from entering. People just aren’t turning up.”

Fresh talks between unions and management are planned for Monday. The management says that it wants to deploy the extra staff it recruited in the past by taking greater account of the needs of individual stores. “Some stores are bigger than others and they require greater capacity” insists Lidl’s Isabelle Colbrandt.