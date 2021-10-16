Stromae is back: ‘Santé’!

Stromae only recently announced two new concerts. There is rumour of a new album. ‘Santé’ certainly offers the promise of more new material. ‘Santé’ remains vintage Stromae: subtle exotic Cuban rhythms, electro sound and lyrics reminiscent of Jacques Brel.

‘Santé’ is Stromae’s first real solo single since ‘Quand c’est’, released in 2015, but a track that already featured on the 2013 album ‘Racine’.

Stromae’s concerts are planned for Werchter Boutique and Les Ardentes in June and July of 2022.