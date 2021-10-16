Stromae is back: ‘Santé’!
It’s been a long time coming but Stromae has finally released a new solo single. ‘Santé’ is an ode to diversity and to people not always in the spotlight, but who perform sterling work for society at large.
Stromae only recently announced two new concerts. There is rumour of a new album. ‘Santé’ certainly offers the promise of more new material. ‘Santé’ remains vintage Stromae: subtle exotic Cuban rhythms, electro sound and lyrics reminiscent of Jacques Brel.
‘Santé’ is Stromae’s first real solo single since ‘Quand c’est’, released in 2015, but a track that already featured on the 2013 album ‘Racine’.
Stromae’s concerts are planned for Werchter Boutique and Les Ardentes in June and July of 2022.