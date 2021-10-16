Will Flanders upset federal plans to phase out nuclear by 2025?

The gas power plants are needed if the federal government is to be able to phase out the country’s nuclear power plants by 2025.

Ms Demir points to issues with the ministerial instructions for the new plant, the environment impact study and the intention of discharging wastewater into the Albert Canal, a canal that is used as a source for drinking water.

New gas power plants are essential if the federal government is to realise its ambition of closing all the country’s nuclear power plants by 2025. Five of the country’s 7 nuclear plants will definitely be shut down by 2025. The youngest reactors Doel 4 and Tihange 3 may still get a reprieve, if alternative sources of energy are insufficient to fulfil the country’s needs. Gas power plants are needed to plug the gap when there isn’t enough wind or sun. 2.3 Gigawatts of extra production capacity are needed. This could be achieved thanks to two or three gas power plants.

Ms Demir’s party, the Flemish nationalist N-VA, is in the driving seat in the Flemish government but in opposition at a federal level and supports keeping the two youngest nuclear plants open for longer.