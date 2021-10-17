OAP critical after row escalates into violence

The 65-year-old had an altercation with one of the neighbours, a man in his twenties. The young man had visitors and matters escalated. The woman received blows from several people including the neighbour’s sister, who acted in a particularly violent fashion. Other neighbours alerted the emergency services.

The 65-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The neighbour’s sister is suspected of attempted murder and theft as she is thought to have removed the victim’s handbag. The neighbour too remains under arrest and faces charges of failing to provide assistance to a person in need. Two other suspects were released. The two other people detained were questioned as witnesses.