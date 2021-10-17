Student fraternity suspended after naked initiation ritual

The fraternity leadership has been called to explain matters to the university rector on Monday and until then the club’s activities are suspended.

Images of the initiation ritual that took place on a lawn on the ULB campus have been widely shared on social media. The ULB says it hasn’t received a complaint, but that the student fraternity has violated the charter signed at the beginning of the academic year. The charter speaks of respecting the physical and moral integrity of students.

The fraternity risks seeing all its activities banned until the end of the academic year.