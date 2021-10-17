Surge in sexual harassment complaints

The office of the Flemish gender ombudsperson that deals with gender-related issues has seen a marked rise in formal complaints since the start of the trial against TV celebrity Bart De Pauw. The TV producer faces charges of harassment and electronic stalking. Everybody who experiences unwanted sexual advances can file a complaint with the office of the Flemish gender ombudsperson. When appropriate the ombudsperson passes on the complaint to the judicial authorities. Following the publicity generated by the trial more and more people are taking a stand and are filing a complaint.