30 and 40 months respectively for two men that carried out violent robbery at scouts’ camp

Two young men aged 19 and 20 have been sentenced to 30- and 40-months imprisonment respectively. Half of both men’s sentence is suspended. One of the men has been ordered to get treatment for his drug addiction, while the other must get psychiatric treatment. During the summer the men carried out a violent robbery at a scout’s camp in the village of Steendorp, just outside the East Flemish town of Temse. They threatened the scout leaders at the camp with a gun and stole mobile phones and wallets. The robbery resulted in the camp ending prematurely.