Brussels bar owner stabbed after asking customer to show their Covid Safe Ticket

The Brussels Judicial Authorities' Spokeswoman Sarah Durant told VRT News that "On Saturday there was an argument between the publican of a bar on the Visverkoperstraat and one of his customers that had refused to show his Covid Safe Ticket”.

Since 15 October anyone visiting a bar in the Brussels-Capital Region is obliged to show their Covid Safe Ticket.

“During the argument the customer pulled out a knife and stabbed the publican. The publican was taken to hospital in a non-life-threatening condition. After treatment he was allowed to return home. The police were able to apprehend a suspect. He has been questioned by the Judicial Authorities and has been issued with a summons. He will appear before the Francophone Criminal Court Court on 29 October. He is accused of grievous bodily harm resulting in incapacity to work and carrying an illegal weapon”, Ms Durant added.