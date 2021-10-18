Driving licence and ID card on your smartphone within two years

The Federal Secretary of State responsible for digitalisation Matthieu Michel (Francophone liberal) says that within two years everyone in Belgium will be able to download all their official documents into a so-called “digital wallet”. The digital wallet will be able to be stored on a smartphone and rather like the Covid Safe Ticket be opened as and when necessary, for example if the police ask to check your driving licence. The idea behind the digital wallet is to link together all the data the various authorities in the country have and to bring this together in one central place. This will make it easier for people to access their own official document when they need to.