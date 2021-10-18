Flemish PM in Göteborg for talks with Volvo

The Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) is in the Swedish city of Göteborg for high-level talks with the top management of the automotive company Volvo. Mr Jambon hopes that the talks will result in Volvo choosing Ghent as the site for a huge battery factory that it intends to build somewhere in Europe. Volvo already has a considerable presence in Ghent and the East Flemish city is reported to stand a good chance of becoming the site for the new battery factory. The ready availability of skilled staff, Ghent’s location in the heart of Europe and the city’s good transport links are among its trump cards.