Many stores remain closed as Lidl strike continues

The industrial action at Lidl started last week. Staff are unhappy at what they described as an unacceptably high workload.

A meeting between Lidl’s management and the trade unions to try and end the dispute got under way on Monday morning.

While some Lidl stores in Flanders are closed on Monday the impact of the strike is less severe than is the case in Wallonia. Earlier on Monday morning Lidl was unable to specify how many of its store in our region are currently strikebound.