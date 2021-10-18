Strike at Brussels asylum registration centre
Staff at the Klein Kasteeltje asylum registration centre in the centre Brussels are taking strike action today (Monday 18 October). The 24-hour strike at the centre where asylum-seekers go to register their request for asylum in Belgium got under way at 8am on Monday. Staff at the Klein Kasteeltje say that the centre is currently as good as full and that there is not enough staff to cope with the workload.
They call for a structural solution to address what they say is an issue that has being dragging on for some time now. The Commissariat-General for Refugees also faces staff shortages which causes delays in processing asylum requests. Often it takes more than a year before those that have requested asylum are given an answer as to whether it has been granted.