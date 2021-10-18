Union top, Club Brugge victorious in West Flemish derby
It was another exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Club Brugge enjoyed a 2-0 win against KV Kortrijk. On Saturday there were wins for Union Saint-Gilloise Zulte Waregem and KV Oostende. Standard de Liège threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home against OH Leuven.
The match was marred by misbehaviour from Standard fans that threw firecrackers onto the pitch near to the OHL keeper Romo’s goal, temporarily deafening him.
On Sunday Sint-Truiden and RSC Anderlecht drew 2-2. There were wins for KV Mechelen, Sporting Charleroi and KAA Gent.
The results
Club Brugge 2 – 0 KV Kortrijk
Union Saint-Gilliose 4 – 2 RFC Seraing
Zulte Waregem 2 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC
KV Oostende 2 – 1 Cercle Brugge
Standard de Liège 2 – 2 OH Leuven
Sint-Truiden 2 – 2 RSC Anderlecht
Beerschot 0 – 1 KV Mechelen
Sporting Charleroi 2 – 0 KRC Genk
KAA Genk 2 – 0 KAS Eupen
The league table after 11 games
1)Union Saint-Gilloise – 22 points
2)Club Brugge – 22 points
3)KAS Eupen – 20 points
4)Royal Antwerp FC – 20 points
5)KV Mechelen – 19 points
6)KRC Genk – 17 points
7)KV Oostende – 17 points
8)RSC Anderlecht – 17 points
9)Sporting Charleroi – 17 points
10)KV Kortrijk – 15 points
11)Sint-Truiden – 15 points
12)KAA Gent – 14 points
13) Standard de Liège – 14 points
14) Seraing – 12 points
15) Zulte Waregem – 12 points
16) OH Leuven – 10 points
17) Cercle Brugge – 8 points
18) Beerschot – 2 points