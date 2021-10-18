Sports
Union top, Club Brugge victorious in West Flemish derby

It was another exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Club Brugge enjoyed a 2-0 win against KV Kortrijk. On Saturday there were wins for Union Saint-Gilloise Zulte Waregem and KV Oostende. Standard de Liège threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home against OH Leuven. 

The match was marred by misbehaviour from Standard fans that threw firecrackers onto the pitch near to the OHL keeper Romo’s goal, temporarily deafening him.

On Sunday Sint-Truiden and RSC Anderlecht drew 2-2. There were wins for KV Mechelen, Sporting Charleroi and KAA Gent.

The results

Club Brugge 2 – 0 KV Kortrijk

Union Saint-Gilliose 4 – 2 RFC Seraing

Zulte Waregem 2 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC

KV Oostende 2 – 1 Cercle Brugge

Standard de Liège 2 – 2 OH Leuven

Sint-Truiden 2 – 2 RSC Anderlecht

Beerschot 0 – 1 KV Mechelen

Sporting Charleroi 2 – 0 KRC Genk

KAA Genk 2 – 0 KAS Eupen 

The league table after 11 games

1)Union Saint-Gilloise – 22 points

2)Club Brugge – 22 points

3)KAS Eupen – 20 points

4)Royal Antwerp FC – 20 points

5)KV Mechelen – 19 points

6)KRC Genk – 17 points

7)KV Oostende – 17 points

8)RSC Anderlecht – 17 points

9)Sporting Charleroi – 17 points

10)KV Kortrijk – 15 points

11)Sint-Truiden – 15 points

12)KAA Gent – 14 points

13) Standard de Liège – 14 points

14) Seraing – 12 points

15) Zulte Waregem – 12 points

16) OH Leuven – 10 points

17) Cercle Brugge – 8 points

18) Beerschot – 2 points 

