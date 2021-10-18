Work on Oosterweel Link means closure of two junctions on the Antwerp Orbital Motorway

During the next decade Antwerp will undergo something of a traffic transformation. It is hoped that the Oosterweel Link and other work that will be carried out in the city during the next decade will serve to ease traffic congestion issues and make Antwerp a more pleasant place in which to live.

On Monday work started on the Merksem Viaduct. From today people in Merksem that want to join the Antwerp orbital to drive north will have to follow a diversion that will take them to the Ekeren interchange. Merksem Viaduct is one of the busiest sections of the Antwerp Orbital. A road tunnel will replace the viaduct.

Both the access slip roads to the northbound carriageway of the Antwerp Orbital on the Groenendaallaan will be closed for the duration of the work to demolish the Merksem Viaduct. In order to keep disruption to traffic to a minimum while the viaduct is demolished, a temporary motorway will be built in the form of a bypass. The bypass will run next to the Sportpaleis events hall. The 7-lane highway should have enough capacity to prevent motorists seeking alternative routes and causing gridlock over a wide area.

At the end of this year and in early 2022 several park and ride schemes will be opened in an effort to reduce traffic to and from Antwerp City Centre. The aim is that by 2030 half of all journeys in Antwerp will be by other means than by car.