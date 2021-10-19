1.6 tons of drugs seized in major swoop

It was 5AM on Monday morning when over 300 police officers raided 23 premises. The police received the support of specialised units as well as members of the armed forces. Most of the locations targeted were in Liege Province, but premises in Limburg and East Flanders were raided too.

Several warrants had been issued against one of the twenty-seven people arrested. In Strée (Liege Province) a cocaine lab was dismantled.

In all, over 1.6 tons of drugs were seized including 580 kilos of cocaine. The drugs have a street value of over 80 million euros. Ten weapons were impounded including five Kalashnikovs as well as over 80,000 euros in cash, dozens of vehicles, several telephones and even a couple of horses.