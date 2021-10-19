“Biscoff” biscuits from East Flanders are the latest hype on TikTok

Lotus Bakeries CEO Jan Boone told VRT Radio 2 East Flanders that “It is good to see that young people are being creative with our product”.

Biscoff is well on its way to becoming a product that is known the world over. From Australia to China and the USA, the biscuit that has long been a favourite here in Belgium is to be found on supermarket shelve the world over.

During the first half of 2021 the family-owned bakery that produces Biscoff, Lotus Bakeries, saw its turnover rise by 13% to 365 million euro. The growing international popularity of what here is still known as “speculoos” is all too visible when you visit Instagram or TikTok. There countless films show how “Biscoff Spread” cam be used to make cakes, biscuits, ice creams and special coffees even more special.

