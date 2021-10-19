Biker clocked doing 164 km/h on the Leuvensesteenweg

The incident happened on the Leuvensesteenweg in Boortmeerbeek (Flemish Brabant) last Saturday., while local police were carrying out checks. 59 drivers were breathalysed and none were over the limit. The speed of 8,000 vehicles was checked too. Only twenty motorists were driving in excess of the permitted 70 km/h.

Paul Belmans of the local police voiced his surprise at the sudden appearance of a biker doing 164 km/h: “Our team launched a pursuit and we were able to stop the biker, a 34-year-old man from Herent. He was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

“We contacted prosecutors. The biker’s licence was withdrawn on the spot for a period of two weeks, but that won’t be the end of the story. The biker can look forward to a hefty fine and I wouldn’t be surprised if the judge disqualifies him from driving for a longer period.”