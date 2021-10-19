First club match back on Belgian soil in almost a decade for Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne

The match against Club Brugge is De Bruyne’s first ever Champions League game against Belgian opposition. Speaking in an interview on Monday Kevin De Bruyne told VRT Sport that “I have no idea how I will be received”.

Although he has of course played many times in his home country for our national men’s football team the Red Devils the experience of playing club football here again after almost a decade is something of a novelty.

"It’s nice to be playing in Belgium again”, Kevin De Bruyne said.

"The supporters are behind us when we play with the national team in Belgium, but I’ve no idea how they’ll receive me tomorrow. We’ll see. In any case I’m here to do my job”.

Club Brugge have made a strong start to their Champions League campaign and after 2 games are one point ahead of Manchester City in their group.

"Club is a strong team. They have a lot of talent, have won the league championship several times and know what it is to win”.

"I know a few Club Brugge players from the national team. We don’t underestimate our opponents. We know that Club Brugge is strong. You don’t make it into the Champions League by luck”.

Kevin De Bruyne was forced to leave the field injured during last season’s Champions League final after a collision with Rüdiger. During the European Championships he suffered an ankle injury. But how fit is he now? “There have been up and downs during the past few months, but I feel that I’m getting stronger”, Kevin De Bruyne said.