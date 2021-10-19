Ghent deploys Fons the Robot in the battle against the fag end

Robot builder Jan De Coster explains Fons has been kitted out with all kinds of electronic and mechanical equipment allowing him to rove the streets of Ghent. Unfortunately, Fons, who weighs 200 kilos, cannot operate autonomously among crowds. For the time being Jan will have to keep an eye on him.

Not only does Fons collect fag ends off the street, but he will also strike up a conversation with smokers and encourage them to put their fag end in the bin.

Fons the Robot forms part of a wider campaign targeting the discarded fag end. Messages on street furniture will encourage smokers to put their fag end in the bin. 49% of waste discarded on Flemish streets consists of fag ends. Cigarette filters have a life expectancy of up to 15 years and even after this time microplastics remain present in the environment. Cigarette filters are routinely discovered in the stomachs of several animals including birds. They are responsible for making these animals extremely sick.

As part of the campaign smokers can also answer questions by throwing their fag end in the appropriate slot. Peripatetic ashtrays are being handed out too and are available from several tobacconists. As part of the drive 61 volunteers will count and collect fag ends at particular spots across Ghent.

