Ghent steelworkers down tools in protest at new collective labour agreement

Management at the plant has until Friday to put forward proposals for the new agreement that will define pay and conditions for those employed at the steel mill for the coming years.

On 75% of those that work at Arcelor Mittel Ghent rejected the proposals in a vote held on Monday. A strike notice was issued and management was given until Friday to come up with something more acceptable to the workforce. However, around 100 workers have decided not to wait until Friday to see if the company puts forward something they consider to be better.

The stopped work on Tuesday morning and gathered in front of the plant’s administration building for a meeting with the union representatives.