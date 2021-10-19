VRT makes the switch: information for cyclists in traffic bulletins

The information will come from you the travelling public: VRT will be working with the Fietsersbond, the Cyclists Association and technology developer HYPE to provide cyclists with accurate information quickly.

Starting today you can download the app of the Fietsersbond, the Cyclists Association, in Google Play and the App Store. When you are on your bike and you notice an obstacle or dangerous situation, please take the time to report it via the app. This information may appear on VRT traffic information. All your reports will be visible to other app users.

The information is mainly intended for cyclists before they set out. Consulting the app en route could be even more dangerous!

VRT, the Cyclists Association and HYPE will examine how the app can be developed further. At present it’s an easy way for cyclists to report obstructions similar to Waze, but in time the app should be able to help cyclists navigate around hazardous spots. In future works to cycle paths, etc, should appear on the app automatically.

Further opportunities beckon. Heat sensors at traffic lights and crowdsourcing i.e. the presence of a large concentration of smartphones waiting at traffic lights can indicate cyclist congestion and in future that information could be shared. Information like that could help to convince the authorities to change the traffic light sequence and give cyclists a green light sooner.