New cases of coronavirus top 3,000/day for the first time since early May

During the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 3,010 new cases of coronavirus were recorded each day. This is a rise of 46% on the previous week. For the first time in more than 5 months the average number of confirmed new infections currently exceeds 3,000.

During the week from 12 to 18 October an average of 73 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is up 29% on the previous week. There are currently 914 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals, a rise of 23% on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 229 are on ICUs, a rise of 16% compared with this time last week.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying is up too. During the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 11 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 29% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,780 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

