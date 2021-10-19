New cases of coronavirus top 3,000/day for the first time since early May
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a further sizable rise in the number of people testing positive for the virus. For the first time since early May the number of new cases of coronavirus that are detected each day now exceeds 3,000. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalisations is up too as is the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying.
During the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 3,010 new cases of coronavirus were recorded each day. This is a rise of 46% on the previous week. For the first time in more than 5 months the average number of confirmed new infections currently exceeds 3,000.
During the week from 12 to 18 October an average of 73 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is up 29% on the previous week. There are currently 914 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals, a rise of 23% on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 229 are on ICUs, a rise of 16% compared with this time last week.
The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying is up too. During the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 11 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 29% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,780 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
.