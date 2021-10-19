Nudity banned at folkloristic events at ULB University

Initiations rituals for freshers at the start of the university year have been the focus of attention of late, but the ULB event didn’t involve first years, but students with several years on the clock. At the ULB students will in future have to keep their clothes on. That is the main conclusion of this morning’s meeting between the ULB vice-rector and representative of student drinking clubs. The three students, who were seen naked in the pictures, have been reprimanded.

Several students seen at the censured event were wearing lawyer student gowns, but the university insists it was not only undergraduates reading law, who were present.

ULB student clubs had been called to account this morning. They have now given a commitment their members will keep their clothes on during further ‘folkloristic” activities. The three students, who went naked, have been issued with a warning. Any repeat will put them before the disciplinary commission.