Professor Van Gucht says that there is “no need to panic”

For the first time since May the 7-day average for confirmed coronavirus infections now exceeds 3,000/day. This is up 46% on a week ago. At an average of 73/day hospitalisations are up too, as are the number of deaths among people with COVID-19 (11/day).

Professor Van Gucht says that the rise in the figures has come about due to the relaxation of the measures to curb the spread of the virus that came into force on 1 October and the poorer weather that has meant that we are spending more time inside. He adds that the rise hasn't come as a surprise.

“A while ago we said that there would be an autumn wave. We had expected it around the end of September or the beginning of October. Now we’re in the second half of October so it will come later than expected”.

At a provincial level, while Antwerp Province still has the largest number of COVID-19 patients in hospital, the largest rises in admissions have been in West Flanders and Limburg. In West Flanders the number of patients has doubled from 25 to 52 during the past week. Meanwhile in Limburg the number of COVID-19 patients in the province’s hospitals has risen from 8 to 21.

Meanwhile, in the Brussels Capital Region where the vaccination rate is much lower than elsewhere in the country the number of hospital admissions remains high but has fallen slightly during the past week.