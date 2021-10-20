Corona latest: Hospitalisations rise to 79 a day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 16 October, 3,151 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 50% on the week. Since the start of the pandemic 1,292,887 people have tested positive for the virus.

In the week to 19 October on average 79 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 41% on the week.

947 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 24% on the week. 230 are in intensive care.

In the week to 16 October on average 11 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 13% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 25,797 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 49,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 16 October. The figure is up 12% on the week. 6.6% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.26. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 126 others and the epidemic is widening.