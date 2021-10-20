Man City fan club official fighting for his life after attack

Emergency services escorted the 63-year-old man from Ninove in East Flanders to hospital after he had been attacked on the motorway carpark following the Manchester City v Club Brugge match.

Police say all indications are that the violence had to do with football rivalry with Club Brugge supporters. The incident happened after the gentleman’s Man City scarf was taken from him.

The man’s son says they were hungry after the match and had stopped at Drongen services: “At the check-out somebody took my father’s scarf. My dad ran after him, but the guy refused to return it and he was hit on the back of the head and became unconscious. The perpetrators had a laugh when my dad was on the ground and then drove off.”

“Luckily other, more humane Club Brugge fans were at the motorway services too. They saw everything and gave evidence to the police.”

The victim is the deputy president of the Belgian Manchester City fan club. His son told VRT: “The Club Brugge fans wanted to provoke my father by taking his scarf. He’s got twenty scarves in his wardrobe and still he ran after them. Now we see what that led to.”

“I would like to appeal to all supporters of every club: during the match you can tease people, make gestures and shout, but after the match you don’t attack rival fans. Show some respect.”

Club Brugge has condemned what happened: “We strongly condemn all criminal behaviour in and outside stadiums” the club said on social media. “Tolerance comes first. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Manchester City supporter”.