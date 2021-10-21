Corona latest: 997 in hospital with Covid

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 17 October, 3,249 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 53% on the week. Since the start of the pandemic 1,299,439 people have tested positive for the virus.

In the week to 20 October on average 88 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 32% on the week.

997 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 27% on the week. 240 are in intensive care.

In the week to 17 October on average 12 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 32% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 25,816 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 50,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 17 October. The figure is up 13% on the week. 6.8% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.33. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 133 others and the epidemic is widening.