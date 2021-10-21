Flanders turns red on corona map
Following Wallonia Flanders now also features in red on the updated corona infection map of the European Centre for Disease Control. The colour signifies that the average number of cases measured over the last fortnight totals over 200 per 100,000 head of population.
With green and orange colours – signifying under 50 cases per 100,000 and under 200 cases per 100,000 - southern European countries are doing better than central and east European nations. With over 500 cases per 100,000 Romania, Serbia, the Baltics and much of Greece and Bulgaria have all coloured dark red.
France, Spain and Italy are green or orange in most areas as are Sweden and Denmark.