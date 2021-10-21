SeaMade generates power for half a million households
Windfarm SeaMade was officially inaugurated in Ostend (West Flanders) today. SeaMade’s 58 wind turbines are located 50 km off the Flemish coast and generate power for half a million Flemish households. Belgium’s federal government is a big supporter of wind energy and wants to see more turbines in the North Sea soon.
Belgium is now the world’s 5th biggest generator of sea wind power. Belgian energy minister Van der Straeten (Flemish green) says the country should play even bigger role in future thanks to plans for the construction of an energy island.