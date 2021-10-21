World’s biggest chocolate distribution centre opens in Lokeren

“This new centre will allow us to supply the world with chocolate faster than before” spokesman Korneel Warlop told VRT. “It’s good news for everybody!”

The new distribution centre has been given the appropriate name ‘Chocolate Box’. Chocolate produced by Barry Callebaut will arrive here already packaged. Some 75 million kilograms is expected to pass through the centre every year.

The choice of Lokeren as the site of the new distribution centre isn’t a coincidence. It is close to the company’s plants at Halle and Wieze, where half a million tons of chocolate are produced each year, but also near to the Port of Antwerp.

65% of the company’s clients are within a 500 km radius of Lokeren and they can get their deliveries by truck.

“Chocolate is a fresh product” says Warlop. “It’s important it reaches our customers quickly.”

The spokesman adds that the new distribution centre is a sustainable building that can stand as an example for the entire Benelux. As much as possible of the energy used is self-generated. “Even the heat lifts generate when the breaks come on during a descent is recuperated. Even the outside lighting can be adjusted to ensure we don’t scare off the bats.”