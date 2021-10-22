82-year-old woman raped and strangled: 23-year-old suspect detained

The attack happened on the morning of Sunday 26 September. The woman has told detectives that a man approached her on the Beatrijslaan and asked her for a light. At little further on he grabbed her from behind and started to strangle her. The woman was also kicked and punched. The Judicial Authorities also say that the woman was sexually abused by the man.

The assailant ran off after three young men than were passing by started shouting at him. The woman was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. She is still there but is reported to have made a considerable recovery from her physical injuries.

The man has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and rape.