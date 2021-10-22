82-year-old woman raped and strangled: 23-year-old suspect detained
A 23-year-old man has been detained as part of the ongoing investigation into the rape and strangulation of an 82-year-old woman on Antwerp’s Left Bank at the end of last month. News that a suspect had been apprehended first appeared in the Antwerp daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’ and has since been confirmed by the Antwerp Judicial Authorities. The pensioner was attacked while walking her dog. After the attack she was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The attack happened on the morning of Sunday 26 September. The woman has told detectives that a man approached her on the Beatrijslaan and asked her for a light. At little further on he grabbed her from behind and started to strangle her. The woman was also kicked and punched. The Judicial Authorities also say that the woman was sexually abused by the man.
The assailant ran off after three young men than were passing by started shouting at him. The woman was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. She is still there but is reported to have made a considerable recovery from her physical injuries.
The man has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and rape.