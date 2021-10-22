An evening of mixed fortunes
It was an evening of mixed fortuned for the Belgian teams competing in the UEFA Europa League and Conference League competitions on Thursday evening. In the Europa League Racing Genk were soundly beaten 3-0 by the English Premier League side West Ham, while Royal Antwerp FC returned from Istanbul with a point thanks to a 2-2 draw against Fenerbahçe. In the Conference League AA Gent enjoyed a 0-1 win away at Partisan Belgrade.
It is no exaggeration to say that KRC Genk didn’t stand a chance against West Ham. The Hammers soundly hammered the Limburgers. West Ham’s first goal came during stoppage time at the end of the first half through Craig Dawson. Second half goals from Issa Diop on 58 minutes and Jarrod Bowden on 60 minutes meant that it was game over for KRC Genk. After 3 games KRC Genk are bottom of their group, albeit on goal difference, with 3 points from 3 games. West Ham are top with 9 points.
Royal Antwerp FC have taken the first point of their Europa League group stage campaign with a 2-2 away at the Turkish side Fenerbahçe. Antwerp opened the scoring on 3 minutes through Mbwana Samatta. However, Fenerbahçe came back, equalising through Valencia on 22 minutes and taking the lead through a Valencia penalty in the first minute of first half stoppage time. Peter Gerkens’ 63rd goal made it 2-2 and salvaged a point for the Great Old. Royal Antwerp FC are currently bottom of their group with 1 point from 3 games. Fenerbahçe are third with 2 points.
A third group stage win for KAA Gent
KAA Gent continued their successful Conference League campaign with a third straight win in the group stage. This time a 63rd minute goal from Sven Kums (photo above) proved enough to get the better of Partisan Belgrade. After 3 games AA Gent have 9 points and lead their group. Partisan Belgrade are second with 6 points.