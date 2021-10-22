An evening of mixed fortunes

It is no exaggeration to say that KRC Genk didn’t stand a chance against West Ham. The Hammers soundly hammered the Limburgers. West Ham’s first goal came during stoppage time at the end of the first half through Craig Dawson. Second half goals from Issa Diop on 58 minutes and Jarrod Bowden on 60 minutes meant that it was game over for KRC Genk. After 3 games KRC Genk are bottom of their group, albeit on goal difference, with 3 points from 3 games. West Ham are top with 9 points.

Royal Antwerp FC have taken the first point of their Europa League group stage campaign with a 2-2 away at the Turkish side Fenerbahçe. Antwerp opened the scoring on 3 minutes through Mbwana Samatta. However, Fenerbahçe came back, equalising through Valencia on 22 minutes and taking the lead through a Valencia penalty in the first minute of first half stoppage time. Peter Gerkens’ 63rd goal made it 2-2 and salvaged a point for the Great Old. Royal Antwerp FC are currently bottom of their group with 1 point from 3 games. Fenerbahçe are third with 2 points.