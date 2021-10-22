Coronavirus vaccines soon to be available at pharmacies

Under the measures proposed by the Federal Health Minister pharmacists will be able to administer a coronavirus vaccine to anyone that requests one. "This means that the patient won’t first need to visit a GP to get a prescription”, Mr Vandenbroucke explained.

Pharmacists want to play an active role in the vaccination campaign. In a recent press statement, the General Pharmaceutical Association’s (ABB) Chairman Koen Straetmans said that “It is clear that pharmacists can be widely deployed in this crisis. Thanks to their professional training they can function fully as vaccinators at their pharmacies within the framework of the forthcoming regular and decentralised booster vaccination campaigns against COVID-19. In so doing they will bring the vaccine closer still to the population. This won’t replace the existing vaccination provision but be complimentary to it”.