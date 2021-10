The Belgian men’s hockey team has won this year’s Flemish Sport Jewel. Each year the Flemish Community awards the Flemish Sport Jewel Prize to a sportsperson or team that has excelled during the past year. The men’s hockey team that is known as the Red Lions took gold at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. They faced stiff competition for this year’s Flemish Sport Jewel with sportspeople including the cyclist Wout Van Aert also being in the running