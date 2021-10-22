More 1,000 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals

During the week from 12 to 18 October an average of 3,600 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 60% up on the daily average for the previous week.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is up too. During the week from 14 to 20 October an average of 88 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day in Belgium. This is a rise of 32% on the average number of people hospitalised during the previous week. There are currently 1,032 COVID-19 patients that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This is up 33% on a week ago and is the highest figure since early June. Of those hospitalised 230 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs. This is up 19% on a week ago and is the highest figure since 16 June.

During the week from 12 to 18 October an average of 13 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 20% more than during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,816 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 12 to 18 October an average of 51,300 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 13% up on the previous week. Of those tested 7.1% (+1.8%) tested positive for coronavirus. This is way above the 5% threshold above wish the WHO says that an epidemic is “giving cause for concern”.

Almost 8.7 million people have been given at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 75% of the entire population. 8.5 million people in Belgium are fully immunised. This is 74% of the population.