New staff at Antwerp Hospital Network (ZNA) must be vaccinated against coronavirus

A bill is currently being drafted that if it becomes law will make immunisation against coronavirus mandatory for all care staff in Belgium. However, the Antwerp Hospital Network doesn’t want to wait and believes that it is right to act now the Antwerp Alderman and Chair of the Antwerp Hospital Network Els Van Doesburg (nationalist) told VRT News.

“We already have a high vaccination rate of 95% percent at ZNA. We wouldn’t want to pull this good figure down by employing people who are not vaccinated,” Ms said Van Doesburg said.

She added that the policy has been in place for a month now and that as, yet ZNA has not had to turn any potential new employee away because they had not been vaccinated.

The mandatory immunisation policy only applies to new recruits and not to those already working at ZNA network of hospitals.

Whether or not only taking on new staff that have been immunised is legal is the source of some debate. Ms Van Doesburg has called on the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) to create a legal framework as soon as possible.

“In a hospital, you’re dealing with the most vulnerable people. We have to protect those people and our staff. If you come to apply to a hospital and you want to work in healthcare, you are not suitable to come and work with us if you are not vaccinated”, Ms Van Doesburg told VRT News.

The immunisation requirement applies to all would-be employee, not just those that have face-to-face contact with patients.

“In a hospital, you work in a chain. It is not the case that the nurses never come into contact with colleagues that work in administration.”