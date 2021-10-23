Belgian solar team opts for the traditional way upon Morocco arrival
A Belgian team from KU Leuven has arrived in Agadir, Morocco, where a team of students will take part in the Solar Challenge, a race for electric vehicles driven by solar energy only. Their vehicle, the BluePoint Atlas, had to be transported the traditional way for the last part of the journey as the forklift experienced technical problems in the sand.
The race takes place in the mountains and Sahara desert in Morocco this year. Student teams from all over the world will take part.
"It includes about 6,000 height metres, so it will be a challenging race for sure", the team of young engineers told the VRT. "We are ambitious, yes. Why not go for first place?"
The race takes place from Monday to Friday and covers about 2,500 kilometres. The Belgians have a good track record with recent European and World Titles.