Belgian solar team opts for the traditional way upon Morocco arrival

The race takes place in the mountains and Sahara desert in Morocco this year. Student teams from all over the world will take part.

"It includes about 6,000 height metres, so it will be a challenging race for sure", the team of young engineers told the VRT. "We are ambitious, yes. Why not go for first place?"

The race takes place from Monday to Friday and covers about 2,500 kilometres. The Belgians have a good track record with recent European and World Titles.