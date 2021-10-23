Four die as car ends up in Ghent's River Leie

Police were called around 2.30 last night: a vehicle had made its way through the steel barrier to crash into the River Leie in the Huidevetterskaai. A team of divers was called to the scene, but the four persons inside the car could not be saved. There are no further details of the victims' identity and their age, though they are believed to hail from Slovakia.

Experts assume it was an accident but an investigation has been started. It may be due to excessive speed. The cobble-stoned stretch along the water is narrow and can be tricky.