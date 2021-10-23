No corona passport obligation yet in Flanders: "It is not a magic bullet"

Mr Van Gucht underlines that the CST is a useful tool, but that doesn't solve every problem. The word 'safe' in its name is actually misleading, because double-jabbed people can still get coronavirus and pass it on to others - though to a much lesser extent. They also don't get really ill and have a much smaller chance to be taken to hospital than people who haven't been vaccinated.

Mr Van Gucht would prefer to see a broader reintroduction of face masks, or hopes that people will automatically start to wear one again, e.g. in supermarkets or other busy places. Different safety measures will build different barriers, he says. "It's like a slice of Swiss cheese. Each one has a hole, but if you put several on top of each other the hole will be closed."

Infectiologist Erika Vlieghe agrees. "The corona passport or CST is not a magic bullet that makes everything corona proof. If you think you have got the virus, stay home or have a test done."