Up to 10 times more chance to be hospitalised with Covid if you haven't been vaccinated

The vaccine is 70 percent effective against a mild form of Covid and 90 percent against serious disease or hospitalisation. So chances are a lot smaller, but vaccinated people may still end up in hospital.

It's especially people over 65 or those with underlying diseases who end up in hospital after being vaccinated.

However, a vaccination is still more than useful, statistics show. Out of each 100,000 people in Belgium, 0,9 vaccinated people are being hospitalised due to Covid in the 18-64 age category. This figure is 9.8 among not vaccinated people in the same age category, 10 times higher.

The difference is somewhat smaller but still significant in the 65+ age category: 8.8 versus 25.3 or three times higher for the non-vaccinated.