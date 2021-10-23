Health
arie kievit

Up to 10 times more chance to be hospitalised with Covid if you haven't been vaccinated

It is still very useful to get yourself vaccinated against corona, despite a surging number of new cases in Flanders, a region with a high vaccination rate. This was shown by the latest statistics presented by the Corona Commissioner Pedro Facon. 

Michaël Torfs

The vaccine is 70 percent effective against a mild form of Covid and 90 percent against serious disease or hospitalisation. So chances are a lot smaller, but vaccinated people may still end up in hospital. 

It's especially people over 65 or those with underlying diseases who end up in hospital after being vaccinated. 

However, a vaccination is still more than useful, statistics show. Out of each 100,000 people in Belgium, 0,9 vaccinated people are being hospitalised due to Covid in the 18-64 age category. This figure is 9.8 among not vaccinated people in the same age category, 10 times higher. 

The difference is somewhat smaller but still significant in the 65+ age category: 8.8 versus 25.3 or three times higher for the non-vaccinated. 

Top stories