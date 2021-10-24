Crown princess Elisabeth turns 20: her former ballet and piano teacher speak
Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth is turning 20 on Monday. VRT NWS spoke with her former piano and ballet teacher to find out more about who she is: "A discrete girl, who knows what she wants."
The princess, who currently studies at Oxford University, followed dance and piano lessons from a young age, and she also painted. Art was stimulated by both her parents. Queen Mathilde also followed piano lessons and King Filip started it about 10 years ago.
Pascale del Marmol was Elisabeth's piano teacher for 10 years. She remembers her pupil as someone who knows what she wants. "She is someone who can make a decision. She also had a clear preference when it came to music. This was special for someone with a young age like her (Elisabeth started piano lessons at 6 years of age). "
Del Marmol concludes she was a steadfast and diligent person. "She was very balanced and studied regularly. She is a very nice personality. A nice person to be with, and very sensible."
The princess knows what she wants
Elisabeth's ballet teacher Kathleen Schroyens (video) also saw a girl with a strong will. "A discrete girl who knows what she wants. If she wanted to acquire certain skills, she really went for it, very passionately and with a lot of interest and energy. A nice pupil to work with. (...) She also had a natural gift to turn, which is quite special."