Crown princess Elisabeth turns 20: her former ballet and piano teacher speak

The princess, who currently studies at Oxford University, followed dance and piano lessons from a young age, and she also painted. Art was stimulated by both her parents. Queen Mathilde also followed piano lessons and King Filip started it about 10 years ago.

Pascale del Marmol was Elisabeth's piano teacher for 10 years. She remembers her pupil as someone who knows what she wants. "She is someone who can make a decision. She also had a clear preference when it came to music. This was special for someone with a young age like her (Elisabeth started piano lessons at 6 years of age). "

Del Marmol concludes she was a steadfast and diligent person. "She was very balanced and studied regularly. She is a very nice personality. A nice person to be with, and very sensible."