Lotte Kopecky edges Katie Archibald in "masterclass" to become World Champion

It's the first time in sports history that a Belgian takes the Gold in the women's points' race. Kopecky already had two silver medals, but the world title is the icing on the cake.

After disappointing Olympic Games - also due to bad luck - Kopecky had super legs in Roubaix. Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands started like a flash and took most of the intermediate points, but Kopecky also collected quite a few. She was always on the alert when there was a breakway, and ultimately she was only advanced by Britain's Katie Archibald. In the final part of the race, she managed to take one extra lap, managing to control the race in the final laps.

"I was surprised how good the legs actually felt. I was afraid I would be mentally tired for these World Championships after a long season, but look what happened. I had a really good feeling and read the race very well", Kopecky beamed after the race. The UCI called her performance a "masterclass" in track cycling in a tweet.

In 2017, Kopecky already took the world title in the women's madison with Jolien D'Hoore.