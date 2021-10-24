Long queues at new Brussels rapid test centre for corona

Until now, local residents had to go to a pharmacy for a rapid corona test, but chemists close around 5 or 6. The hospitality industry and nightlife sector had taken the initiative to have a new rapid test centre installed at the Poelaertplein (near the monumental court house Palace of Justice) to allow party-goers more flexibility.

This rapid test centre stays open until midnight. Those wanting to attend an event can have a corona test taken for 15 euros, or 20 euros after 10 p.m. In pharmacies, this is currently 30 euros.

The test centre is a success; long queues could be seen on the first day. A corona pass is required for most events in the capital. If you haven't been double-jabbed, you need a recent negative corona test to get in.