Face masks to be reintroduced? Premier meets key ministers tomorrow

One of the things on the table is a wider obligation to wear mouth masks again in indoor venues. Mr De Croo says he wants the people to stay "vigilant and cautious". Over the past days, some put their mouth masks on again in shops and supermarkets out of their own free will, but maybe we won't have a choice any longer soon.

A lockdown with a closure of certain sectors would not be on the cards, the premier's spokesman said. The main focus will be on making mouth masks mandatory in a wider range of places. At present, these are only mandatory on public transport and in stations, hospitals and nursing homes.

The federal PM had contacts on the issue with his regional colleagues over the past days. He also said he wants to keep the corona decision-making process on the federal level for a longer while, as corona figures are worsening again.

Meanwhile, the Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke announced that Flanders is to introduce a Covid Safe Ticket for visits to care and nursing homes.