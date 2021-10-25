“No scientific grounds for booster jab” says vaccination taskforce chief

At present only care home residents, over 65s and people with a weakened immunity are in line for jab 3.

Ramaekers say the Taskforce and the High Council for Health have constantly adopted a scientific approach: “We are following the situation across the world. Since last summer we’ve taken account of the possible need of providing the population at large with a third booster jab, but only based on scientific arguments. I would like to hear the scientific grounds for the Flemish government’s proposal.”

Ramaekers also mentions an ethical argument: “The top priority must be to donate vaccines to countries where fewer people are vaccinated. Via the UN programme Covax we have already gifted 3 million doses.”

Ramaekers argues a third jab for all won’t stem current rising corona figures: “Why not look to simple measures that have already proved their salt like masking and the Covid Safe Ticket?”