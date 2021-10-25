“No scientific grounds for booster jab” says vaccination taskforce chief
Dirk Ramaekers, the head of Belgium’s Vaccination Taskforce, has said that at the minute there is no scientific evidence to prove that immunity against coronavirus is on the wane among a young and healthy population. Ramaekers was responding to the Flemish government’s proposal to give the entire population a booster jab.
At present only care home residents, over 65s and people with a weakened immunity are in line for jab 3.
Ramaekers say the Taskforce and the High Council for Health have constantly adopted a scientific approach: “We are following the situation across the world. Since last summer we’ve taken account of the possible need of providing the population at large with a third booster jab, but only based on scientific arguments. I would like to hear the scientific grounds for the Flemish government’s proposal.”
Ramaekers also mentions an ethical argument: “The top priority must be to donate vaccines to countries where fewer people are vaccinated. Via the UN programme Covax we have already gifted 3 million doses.”
Ramaekers argues a third jab for all won’t stem current rising corona figures: “Why not look to simple measures that have already proved their salt like masking and the Covid Safe Ticket?”