Wolves are becoming an increasingly common sight in Flanders, especially in Limburg Province. These images were made by a woman car passenger in Opoeteren. The woman was able to film a wolf up close at the Zavel Wood, a spot favoured by Flemish ramblers. The wolf was sighted during the day as it left the protection of a group of trees and strayed onto an open field. The wolf crossed the street straight in front of the woman’s car.