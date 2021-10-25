Brussels University Hospital ditches Covid Safe Ticket

The CST is the Belgian version of the EU Digital Covid Certificate available via the CovidSafeBE app. It allows you show show your vaccination status, a recent test or recovery through recent illness.

The CST is already required at several care institutions in Brussels, but in practice is not proving to be workable. Brussels University Hospital is already ditching the requirement for visitors. Sabine Allard is the hospital’s corona co-ordinator: “We introduced it for a while, but it didn’t work”.

Visitors didn’t stick to the rules and people without a valid CST got in any way.

“You need an awful lot of people to carry out checks on all entrances to a hospital. It’s difficult to check. We relaxed visiting and required visitors produce their CST, but you can’t possibly check all entrances to the hospital.”