Cocaine probe: federal police pounce

Police raided 13 premises in the City of Antwerp, Deurne, Borgerhout, Schoten, Wommelgem and Antwerp and Wortel penitentiaries this morning. Six suspects have links to port companies. One 28-year-old woman stands accused of performing illegal searches in databases at the instigation of organised crime. Other suspects are all male, are aged between 24 and 44 and all hail from the local area.

The investigation was triggered by the series of grenade attacks in the northern port city that started last year. Federal officers collected information on two families: “The investigation was able to map out the criminal activities of two related families. These activities were possibly directed from Dubai” says Kristof Aerts of the public prosecutor’s office.

Police specialists gained access to the encrypted messages dispatched using Sky ECC phones during an investigation into a potentially criminal organisation suspected of offering encrypted phones to criminals.

The data confirmed what investigators already knew and added to their knowledge. New suspects were identified and new criminal acts could be linked to this criminal organisation. “The organisation is thought to have been involved in the import of at least 1.3 tons of cocaine with a street value of over 50 million euros” says Aerts.

Seventy percent of investigations in Antwerp are currently liked to the Sky ECC probe: that’s 194 dossiers in all.